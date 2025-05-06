Corpus Christi officer honored as one of nation's top cops

A Corpus Christi police officer has been selected as one of the country's top law enforcement officers. Officer Marco Ramirez is among 10 officers nationwide chosen by their peers for the prestigious TOP COPS Award, which will be presented at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. on May 12.

Ramirez, 32, a native of Corpus Christi and graduate of the 81st Police Academy, is being recognized for his life-saving efforts to help Officer Kyle Hicks, who was shot while responding to a domestic dispute and later died from his injuries. Ramirez will mark three years of service with the Corpus Christi Police Department this June.

"Officer Ramirez's dedication and unwavering commitment to serving the community have set a standard of excellence," said Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle. "Receiving the Top Cop Award is a testament to his hard work and professionalism. We are incredibly proud of his achievements and their positive impact."

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!