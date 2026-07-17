Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District to host free mosquito prevention events

The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District will host five consecutive mosquito prevention community events from Monday, July 20, through Friday, July 24.

Each event will run from 5 to 7 p.m. at a different location across Nueces County. Community members can choose between walk-in and drive-thru options.

City staff will distribute free mosquito prevention kits that include mosquito dunks, insect repellent, and educational guides on family health, safety, and emergency preparedness. Supplies are limited to 1 kit per household and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Events will be held at the following locations:

Monday, July 20 — Banquete Senior Center, 4359 4th Street, Banquete, TX 78339

Tuesday, July 21 — Driscoll Senior Center, 206 N. Navarro Street, Driscoll, TX 78351

Wednesday, July 22 — Bishop Community Center, 102 W. Joyce Street, Bishop, TX 78343

Thursday, July 23 — Robstown Community Center, 415 Mainer Road, Robstown, TX 78380

Friday, July 24 — Agua Dulce Senior Center, 1513 2nd Street, Agua Dulce, TX 78330

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