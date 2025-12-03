Corpus Christi native Jose Trevino brings holiday joy to Driscoll Children's Hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Major League Baseball player and Corpus Christi native Jose Trevino took the field with a truly winning team - young patients at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

The Cincinnati Reds catcher got in some batting practice and participated in various activities with kids undergoing treatment at the hospital. Trevino also pinch hit for Santa, helping distribute toys to children who are going through tough times during the holiday season.

Trevino says if he can bring the young patients some happiness, even if it's for just a few minutes, he's more than happy to do it.

"During the holidays, hospitals, you know, kids feel like they're missing out and I feel like we could provide some kind of happiness to them. Giving away toys, coming out and playing on the playground, playing some baseball. I think it's a, we had some fun today," Trevino said.

Trevino says he met some incredible kids who are going through things he can't even imagine. He told us whenever they need a smile, whenever they need some fun, he's ready to come up to bat for these children.

