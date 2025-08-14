Corpus Christi Natatorium to be temporarily closed for the remainder of August

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department, in collaboration with the Corpus Christi Independent School District, announces the temporary closure of the Corpus Christi Natatorium for the month of August.

The closure will allow the district to conduct planned upgrades and maintenance of the facility for the school year.

The project includes full resurfacing of the pool deck, replacement of all deck drains within the facility, and routine maintenance to keep the year-round pool operating at the safest and highest level possible. The Natatorium is expected to reopen on September 1, 2025, according to city officials.

During the temporary closure of the CC Natatorium, the public is invited to utilize the following alternative swimming locations:

Collier Pool, 3801 Harris Drive (year-round pool)

Monday – Friday:

Lap Swim: 6:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Open Swim: 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Saturday – Sunday:

Open Swim: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.



Bill Witt Aquatic Center, 6809 Yorktown Boulevard (Extended summer schedule)

LAP POOL ONLY:

