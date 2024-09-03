Corpus Christi Municipal Court kicks off Warrant Resolution Month on Sept. 3

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Tuesday, Sept. 3, kicks off Warrant Resolution Month at the City of Corpus Christi’s Municipal Court.

People throughout Corpus Christi can address their traffic citations, code enforcement violations, and Class "C" misdemeanor violations that currently have active warrants.

"The Municipal Court urges those with outstanding citations or payments to appear in person or online to arrange payment options to avoid arrest. This will allow individuals to settle unpaid citations while avoiding any legal repercussions,'' said city officials.

Individuals can appear at:

Municipal Court Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or during our extended hours on Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., or

2629 Waldron Road Saturday, September 21 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.



Ways to address a case:

View and pay your tickets online at www.municipalonlinepayments.com/corpuschristitx

Pay by phone at 1-866-299-7084

To speak to a judge for alternative options, you must appear in person

For payment plan options, email us at mcpaymentplan@cctexas.com

Use the QR Code shown below to view or pay your citation:

