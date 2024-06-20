Corpus Christi ME's Office identifies body found as Tanya Leigh Garza

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Medical Examiners Office has identified a body found on Saturday, June 15, as 27-year-old Tanya Leigh Garza.
Garza, who was last seen with her boyfriend Matthew Davila, was reported missing by family on June 10.
According to the Corpus Christi Police Department blotter, officers, along with specialized K-9 units, discovered Garza while searching the 9600 Hearns Ferry Road area around 8:20 a.m. on June 15.
Garza's body was located in a gated area surrounded by thick, heavy brush. This is still an ongoing investigation, police say.
For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.