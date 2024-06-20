Corpus Christi ME's Office identifies body found as Tanya Leigh Garza

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Medical Examiners Office has identified a body found on Saturday, June 15, as 27-year-old Tanya Leigh Garza.

Garza, who was last seen with her boyfriend Matthew Davila, was reported missing by family on June 10.

KRIS 6 News

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department blotter, officers, along with specialized K-9 units, discovered Garza while searching the 9600 Hearns Ferry Road area around 8:20 a.m. on June 15.

Garza's body was located in a gated area surrounded by thick, heavy brush. This is still an ongoing investigation, police say.

