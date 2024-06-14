CCPD searching for missing 27-year-old, Tanya Garza

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating 27-year-old, Tanya Garza.

Garza is described as a Hispanic female 4'10", weighing about 100lbs, and has short dark hair (brown/black). She can also be identified based on tattoos on either side of her neck and a center chest tattoo of a heart locket with roses.

Garza was last seen on June 7 with her boyfriend Matthew Davila, 28. Davila was arrested on Thursday due to an outstanding warrant for evading arrest in a motor vehicle. CCPD has confirmed he has been interviewed in regards to Garza's disappearance.

Garza's vehicle, only identified by police as a white SUV was found burned at an undisclosed location. KRIS 6 reached out to CCPD to confirm the location of the vehicle, however, they could not comment at this time.

Garza's family and loved ones have been actively searching for the missing mother of three and are calling on community members to assist in the search.

One of Garza's cousins, who wished to remain anonymous asked that, “Everyone in Corpus Christi, surrounding areas, the community for their assistance for any they may hear. Anything is helpful”

She went on to say that, "Whether you believe that it’s something small, that something small can be something big that can actually lead us to where Tanya may be.”

If you or someone you know has any information regarding Tanya Garza or her whereabouts, please call the Detectives at 361-886-2840, or you can remain anonymous and call 888-TIPS.

