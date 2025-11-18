Corpus Christi Medical Center unveils expanded emergency room with advanced imaging technology

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Medical Center celebrated the completion of its newly expanded Bay Area Emergency Room with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Nov. 17, marking a significant milestone in the facility's multi-phase expansion project.

The upgraded emergency room features 13 additional beds and state-of-the-art biplane imaging technology that allows doctors to view the body from two different angles simultaneously, providing clearer images during medical procedures.

"We know that we need to continue expanding the Bay Area Medical Center," CEO of the Corpus Christi Medical Center David Izarry tells Kris 6 News. "The demand is there, it's an unfortunate reality but we are here to serve the community and make sure that we continue to respond to the needs and provide additional services."

The expansion represents the first phase of a larger development project. The second phase, which broke ground during the same ceremony, will expand the facility's 5th and 6th floors to accommodate 48 new inpatient beds.

The newly expanded emergency room will open to the public on December 1, with construction of the second phase scheduled to begin early next year.

