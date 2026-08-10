Corpus Christi Medical Center expands radiation cancer treatment capabilities

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cancer treatment has taken a giant leap forward in the Coastal Bend.

The ribbon cutting marks the end of construction of a new radiation therapy facility and upgrades to the center's cancer fighting technology.

Ashley Janek, director of Corpus Christi Medical Center, said the new machines offer significant advances in precision and real-time imaging.

"The machines are incredible. They provide pinpoint precision, real-time tumor localization, accuracy and the ability for the radiation therapist and the physician to see tumors live, as they're, as the patient is breathing, as the heart is beating. It's really incredible what these machines can do now to help us localize tumors."

The technology upgrade means fewer out-of-town trips for cancer patients in need of treatment.

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