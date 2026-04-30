Corpus Christi mayor walks the plank each year to kick off beloved Buc Days festival

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every year, Corpus Christi's mayor is "kidnapped" by pirates and forced to walk the plank into Corpus Christi Bay to open Buc Days, a tradition dating back to 1938.

Every year, the mayor of Corpus Christi faces an occupational hazard unlike any other in Texas politics: being kidnapped by pirates and forced to walk the plank into the salty waters of Corpus Christi Bay.

The playful ritual serves as the opening ceremony for Buc Days — also known as Buccaneer Days — symbolically allowing pirates to take control of the city for the duration of the 11-day festival.

The tradition dates back to 1938, when the Buccaneer Commission transformed an earlier "Splash Day" bathing beauty revue into a pirate-themed celebration drawing from Gulf of Mexico maritime history, including legendary figures like Jean Lafitte.

Contributed Photo - Robert Parks

The spectacle follows a time-honored script that draws crowds to the Corpus Christi Bayfront. Costumed buccaneers — often members of the Buc Days Leadership Program Scholars — ceremonially kidnap the mayor and escort them aboard a pirate ship, typically the Red Dragon from Port Aransas. The captured leader is then marched to a plank about 10 to 14 feet above the water near the Peoples Street T-Head and ordered to take the plunge.

Caller - Times

The event traditionally occurs in late afternoon on the festival's opening day, officially launching a celebration that has grown to include rodeos, parades, concerts, and scholarship programs.

Over the decades, numerous mayors have become legends for their participation and style. Current Mayor Paulette Guajardo has taken her 5th plunge as of 2025, describing her first dunk in 2021 as nostalgic yet humbling. The record holder is Henry Garrett with 8 dunks across various roles, followed by Loyd Neal with 7 plunges.

Caller-Times Mayor Nelda Martinez

Other memorable moments include Mayor Pro Tem Betty Turner, who surfaced in 1981 with a gavel in her teeth and lipstick intact, Kevin Kieschnick's front flip in 2010, and David Loeb's cannonball with a jaunty wave in 2012.

The tradition hasn't been without its challenges. Mayor Luther Jones was hog-tied instead of dunked in 1982 due to cold water, and the 1990 event was canceled for thunderstorms. Even COVID-19 couldn't stop the fun completely — 2020 featured a creative virtual "HomeDays" adaptation.

Caller - Times Mayor Henry Garret takes the plunge.

Past participants consistently describe the experience as uniquely humbling yet honoring, noting the amusing contrast of going from a bay dunk to formal evening events.

More than just entertainment, the mayor's dunking represents Corpus Christi's community spirit and the inclusive nature that has made Buc Days one of Texas's most distinctive festivals. The tradition strips away the formality of office, connecting leaders directly with constituents through shared laughter and good-natured fun.

Caller-Times Mayor Betty Turner goes overboard.

For nearly 9 decades, the ritual has proven that in Corpus Christi, being a good sport isn't just appreciated — it's essential. As long as there are mayors willing to take the plunge, the pirates of Buc Days will continue to rule the bayfront.

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