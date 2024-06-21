Corpus Christi Mayor files for disaster declaration

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo announced on Thursday that her office has filed a disaster declaration with the State of Texas in response to the significant rain and wind damage caused by Tropical Storm Alberto. This declaration will help speed up the deployment of resources and support to residents affected by the storm.

Residents with property damage from the recent storm are strongly encouraged to report these damages to the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM). Reporting will help track the extent of the disaster and make sure that the proper aid and support are allocated.

Damages can be reported through the iSTAT Damage Surveys app which can be found at:

iSTAT Damage Surveys (texas.gov)

The City of Corpus Christi will continue to provide updates to residents regarding available resources for any home or property damages.

Information on shelters, emergency supplies, and other forms of assistance will be communicated through the City's webpage at https://www.cctexas.com/stormrecovery, social media platforms, and here, on KRIS 6 News.

