Corpus Christi man sentenced to 27 years for Child Sexual Exploitation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A 35-year-old Corpus Christi man has been sentenced to 27 years in federal prison for the production of child sexual abuse material.

Valentine Cancino received a 324-month sentence from U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of a child on February 20.

During the sentencing hearing, prosecutors revealed the shocking circumstances of Cancino's arrest. According to court records, Cancino was actively sexually abusing a minor when federal agents arrived to execute a search warrant at his residence.

"In handing down the prison term, the court noted the serious facts and circumstances which supported the sentence imposed. Cancino will also serve 10 years on supervised release following the completion of his prison term, during which time he will have to comply with numerous requirements designated to restrict his access to children and the internet," stated Nicholas J. Ganjei, U.S. Attorney for the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas.

The case began when federal authorities received multiple cyber-tips indicating child sexual abuse material had been uploaded to the internet. Through digital forensics, law enforcement traced the illegal content back to Cancino.

On January 30, 2024, agents executed a search warrant at Cancino's Corpus Christi home, seizing two electronic devices. Detectives analyzed a Samsung Galaxy phone that revealed video evidence that Cancino had recorded himself sexually abusing a minor relative.

“Despite overseeing criminal investigations for thousands of child exploitation-related cases in my 30-year career, they never get easier, but Homeland Security Investigations’ efforts to expose these heinous predators and prevent them from harming any more innocent children have expanded greatly since I first started,” said HSI - Houston Special Agent in Charge Chad Plantz.

“It’s thanks to those partnerships with fellow law enforcement agencies like the Corpus Christi Police Department and groups like the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that we are able to quickly identify dangerous predators like Mr. Cancino who are hiding in plain sight in the local community and hold them accountable," added Plantz.

U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei says Immigration and Customs Enforcement – HSI and CCPD conducted the investigation.

For more information about internet safety education, please visit here: Southern District of Texas | Programs