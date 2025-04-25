Corpus Christi man faces potential probation revocation for alleged drunk driving

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Justin Stewart is facing potential revocation of his probation after allegedly violating multiple probation conditions, including driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without a valid license, court documents show.

Stewart, who was originally charged with manslaughter in a fatal 2015 vehicle collision, is accused of several probation violations that occurred on February 5, 2025, according to a motion filed by the Nueces County Community Supervision and Corrections Department.

The original indictment revealed Stewart was charged with two counts of manslaughter and two counts of criminally negligent homicide stemming from a collision that killed Rita Alegria and Amy Puga on February 3, 2015.

In March 2019, he pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter and was granted deferred adjudication and placed on an eight-year probation term. Two counts of criminally negligent homicide were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Terms of probation included a suspension of Stewart's driver's license for 96 months, beginning on March 11, 2019.

According to the violation report, Stewart is accused of multiple infractions, including:



Driving while intoxicated in Williamson County

Consuming alcohol in violation of probation terms

Failing a breath test with a blood alcohol content of 0.201

Operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license

Failing to report his arrest within 24 hours to his probation officer

A motion to revoke Stewart's probation has been filed. Stewart was booked into the Nueces County Jail on Wednesday and remains in custody with a $150,000 bond.

Court records indicate Stewart admitted to consuming twelve ounces of Budweiser and two crown and cokes on the date of the alleged violations.

