Corpus Christi man charged after arriving on horseback and assaulting staff with rifle, police say

A Corpus Christi man is facing multiple charges after police say he arrived at a location on horseback and assaulted staff members with a rifle.

Corpus Christi Police Department officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Starr Drive on July 25, 2026, in reference to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

After investigation, officers determined that Deeandre McGee, 27, a documented gang member, arrived at the location on horseback and physically assaulted staff with a rifle.

Due to the violent nature of the incident, CCPD's Gang Unit investigated the case, which was further adopted by NIBIN.

On July 29, 2026, a CCPD NIBIN detective obtained 2 warrants for McGee for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity. With assistance from CCPD's Violent Crimes Unit and Drone Unit, gang officers took McGee into custody during a traffic stop on his 2 active warrants. McGee was additionally charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 >= 4G < 200G and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

A search warrant was obtained and executed in the 1100 block of Green Leaf Drive. A rifle matching the description of the one used during the assault was located.

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