Corpus Christi man arrested for stabbing someone he knows, victim has life-threatening injuries

A Corpus Christi man is in custody after police say he stabbed someone he knows, leaving the victim hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

On July 30, 2026, at 7:34 p.m., Corpus Christi Police Department officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Buford Avenue in reference to a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they located a male victim with serious bodily injuries and immediately began rendering first aid until medics arrived. Officers also detained a suspect and witnesses at the scene.

Detectives with the CCPD Robbery/Homicide Division were called to the scene due to the nature of the call. The suspect and witnesses were transported to the main station to be formally interviewed by detectives.

After investigation, detectives determined a disturbance occurred prior to the stabbing.

The male victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Eric Guajardo, 40, was taken into custody for aggravated assault. The parties are known to each other.

Detectives say this is an isolated incident. The investigation is active and ongoing.

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