Corpus Christi man acquitted of Bay Area murder

KRIS 6 News has learned that a Corpus Christi man has been acquitted of a murder charge in the city's Bay Area.

On Dec. 8, 2022, the Corpus Christi Police Department responded to a welfare check at the 5800 block of S. Alameda, where they found a 60-year-old man dead. CCPD suspected foul play.

Detectives with the CCPD Homicide Unit later identified Phillip Cheatham as the suspect and secured an arrest warrant. Cheatham, who was 42-years-old at the time, was arrested on Jan. 6, 2023.

Cheatham was acquitted of the murder charge by a Nueces County jury on Jan. 27, 2025, with Judge David Klein presiding.

