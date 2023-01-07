BREAKING NEWS: Murder suspect arrested on causeway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police arrested a man Friday night in connection with a murder that occurred on Dec 8, 2022, according to a press release from CCPD.

On Dec 8th, CCPD officers were sent to the 5800 block of S Alameda on a welfare check.

When officers arrived a 60-year-old man was found dead, an apparent victim of foul play.

Through the investigations of the CCPD homicide unit, detectives were able to identify a suspect and secure an arrest warrant for 42-year-old Phillip Cheatham for murder.

Around 6:15 p.m. on Friday police were able to take Cheatham into custody on the Nueces Bay Causeway without incident.

This is a developing story. KRIS 6 News will have more info as it becomes available.

