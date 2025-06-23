Corpus Christi launches utility assistance program to help residents with water bills

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi residents struggling with utility costs can now apply for financial assistance through a new program funded by water industry professionals.

The Project One Water utility assistance program, administered by local non-profit Mission 911, aims to help qualifying residents maintain access to essential water and wastewater services during financial hardships.

The program is funded entirely through sponsorships from the 2025 One Water Summit, which Texas American Water Works Association, Water Environment Association of Texas, and Corpus Christi Water hosted. The summit brought together more than 350 water and wastewater professionals and generated approximately $86,176 to assist hundreds of local households.

"We are happy that the One Water Summit exceeded our expectations in generating support for our residents," Drew Molly, CCW Chief Operating Officer, said. "This funding allows us to provide meaningful assistance to families in our community."

The Project One Water funding supplements existing assistance programs already provided by Mission 911, expanding the organization's capacity to help qualifying residents throughout Corpus Christi.

"This funding from the Project One Water is truly life-changing for the families we serve," Lauren Cargill, Executive Director at Mission 911, said. "For many in our community, a past-due utility bill can be the breaking point, but it doesn't have to be. Through this support, we're not just keeping the water on, we're opening the door to long-term stability."

Cargill emphasized that Mission 911's help extends beyond utility bills, connecting families to other vital services like food, housing assistance, and job support.

"This partnership with the City of Corpus Christi brings hope, relief, and the reminder that no one has to face hardship alone!" Cargill said.

To qualify for assistance, residents must be current City of Corpus Christi utility customers, demonstrate financial need, provide required documentation including income verification and utility bills, and meet Mission 911's eligibility criteria.

Residents seeking utility assistance should contact Mission 911 directly at (361)882-0911 to begin the application process. Staff will guide applicants through the process and provide information about required documentation and eligibility requirements.

For more information about the program, residents can visit the City of Corpus Christi website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!