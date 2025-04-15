Corpus Christi launches new water dashboard amid drought concerns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi unveiled a new online dashboard designed to give neighbors real-time information about the city's water supply amid ongoing drought concerns.

The interactive tool displays critical data, including reservoir levels, current water usage, and how close the city is to implementing stricter drought restrictions.

"This is a conduit that allows us to talk to the community — that we're not just in a drought, but that we have a plan," said Drew Molly, CEO of Corpus Christi Water.

The dashboard represents a step toward the transparency that KRIS 6 News has been requesting from city officials. However, not all council members were convinced of its effectiveness.

"Most people won't understand it," Councilman Eric Cantu said during Tuesday's council meeting.

Councilman Gil Hernandez pointed out there were no projections on water usage compared annually.

Councilman Carolyn Vaughn raised additional concerns about accessibility, noting the absence of a Spanish-language option for the Spanish-speaking residents in the community.

While the dashboard discussion took place during the public portion of the meeting, potentially more significant water-related decisions were made behind closed doors in executive session.

One key decision involved reimbursing a developer for building water and wastewater infrastructure in the King's Landing subdivision. This move could accelerate housing construction in the area but may also place additional demands on the city's already stretched water services.

Even more consequential water initiatives remain largely under wraps. Council members discussed acquiring groundwater rights from deep aquifers as part of a long-term strategy to reduce the city's dependence on surface water from lakes and rivers.

The city is also preparing for potential legal challenges over recent water rate increases. Large industrial users are contesting the higher rates, and if the city loses these battles, the financial burden could shift to residential customers.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

