Corpus Christi ISD's first female athletic director to retire after nearly four decades

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Brenda Marshall, who has led Corpus Christi ISD's athletics program since 2004, will retire after 39 years in public education at the end of June.

Marshall is the district's first female athletic director and has been a pioneer for women in athletics throughout her career.

"I promised my mom at my high school graduation I would come back for one job," Marshall said. "That was this job, a labor of love to ensure all boys and girls had opportunities I did not have."

Marshall played tennis at W.B. Ray High School at a time when girls could only choose from tennis and swimming. She went on to play softball at UT-Arlington.

After graduating college, she earned a spot in the inaugural tryouts for the USA Softball team for the 1979 Pan American Games and helped Team USA win a gold medal in Puerto Rico.

Marshall's coaching career began at Baylor University while she earned her master's degree. In 1986, she returned to CCISD as a specialist in the Office of Athletics.

During her 39-year career, Marshall has received numerous honors, including being named one of the 10 most influential women in Texas High School Football by Dave Campbell's Texas Football.

She was also inducted into the Texas Athletic Directors Hall of Fame and received the Texas High School Coaches Association Jody Conradt Award for serving as a positive role model and helping advance girls and women in athletics.

"Corpus Christi ISD's Athletics program has had the great fortune to thrive under Brenda's leadership," Hernandez said. "She is a legend and a trailblazer, not to mention a proud Ray Texan! We are tremendously grateful for her extraordinary dedication and service to our student athletes, coaches, families and community."

The district will post the position and expects to have a new athletics leader in place for the new school year.

