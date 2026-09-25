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Corpus Christi ISD halftime showcase brings marching bands to Buc Stadium this Saturday

The free event features CCISD high school marching bands, drill teams, middle school bands and a special guest appearance by the Javelina Marching Band.
Corpus Christi ISD halftime showcase brings marching bands to Buc Stadium this Saturday
Corpus Christi ISD halftime showcase brings marching bands to Buc Stadium this Saturday
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CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD bands will take over Buc Stadium this Saturday for the district's halftime showcase.

The event features performances by CCISD high school marching bands, drill teams, and middle school bands. The Javelina Marching Band from Texas A&M University-Kingsville will make a special guest appearance.

Admission is free. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and the show starts at 6:30 p.m.

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