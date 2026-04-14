Corpus Christi ISD board vice president resigns leadership role over undisclosed conflict of interest

Corpus Christi Independent School District Board of Trustees Vice President Marty Bell has resigned from his leadership role and committee assignment after acknowledging a conflict of interest.

Following a closed session discussion during Monday evening's school board meeting, Bell read a statement taking responsibility for failing to disclose a conflict of interest. He resigned as vice president and stepped down from his seat on the curriculum committee, though he remains an elected school board member.

The resignation stems from findings that Bell failed to file required conflict disclosure statements and did not recuse himself from voting on matters involving a family member's business.

A recent public information request prompted a review of district filings. The review revealed Bell cast multiple votes for vendor contracts involving Allison Flooring America without abstaining. Bell's sister-in-law serves as vice president of the flooring company, a relationship the district said was previously unknown.

Allison Flooring America was awarded multiple district contracts during Bell's time on the board.

In his statement, Bell confirmed he has now signed the necessary conflict of interest forms and will abstain from future votes that constitute a conflict.

The board will nominate and vote for a new vice president at a future meeting.

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