Corpus Christi ISD Board of Trustees wins Statewide H-E-B Excellence Award

The Corpus Christi Independent School District Board of Trustees has been recognized with the state's highest honor for school board leadership, earning the 2026 H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards' "Outstanding School Board" recognition.

The award was presented Sunday evening in Houston. CCISD beat out all other Texas school districts to win the top honor, which includes $25,000 and recognizes the board's strong leadership and commitment to education.

"This recognition from H-E-B is an incredible honor for our Board of Trustees," said CCISD Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez. "H-E-B's unwavering support of public education makes this award especially meaningful. This achievement reflects the hard work, leadership, and dedication of our trustees, alongside the commitment of our students, staff, and families, who make excellence possible every day."

The H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards program annually celebrates outstanding educators, administrators, and school boards across Texas who demonstrate exceptional dedication to student success and educational innovation.

Local Educator Also Honored

The evening brought additional recognition for Corpus Christi ISD when Mary Carroll High School teacher Deanna Evans was honored as one of five state finalists in the Rising Star category. The Rising Star award recognizes exceptional early-career educators who show promising leadership and impact in their classrooms and schools.

The H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards are among Texas's most prestigious recognition programs for public education. The awards celebrate individuals and organizations that go above and beyond to support student achievement and educational excellence across the state.

The $25,000 award will support ongoing initiatives and programs benefiting students and families throughout the Corpus Christi Independent School District.

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