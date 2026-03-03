Corpus Christi International Airport conducting live fire training this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you drive near Corpus Christi International Airport this week, you may notice smoke in the area.

The airport is conducting FAA-mandated live-fire training from March 2 through March 6. In a social media post, airport officials emphasized that these are strictly controlled training exercises and not an emergency.

Airport officials said all flights will remain operating as normal.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!