Corpus Christi International Airport advises travelers of new TSA verification fee beginning Feb. 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi International Airport (CCIA) is informing Coastal Bend residents of a new Transportation Security Administration (TSA) policy that takes effect on February 1, 2026.

Travelers who do not present a REAL ID-compliant license or another acceptable form of identification will be required to pay a $45 fee to use TSA ConfirmID, a modernized identity verification system, to clear security.

The $45 fee covers a 10-day travel period, allowing passengers to establish their identity at security checkpoints without a compliant ID. However, the TSA warns that this manual verification process can cause significant delays at the airport.

To avoid extra costs and wait times, officials strongly urge all passengers to obtain a REAL ID from the Texas Department of Public Safety or ensure they have a valid U.S. passport or other DHS-approved identification before their flight.

Airport officials recommend arriving at CCIA earlier than usual during the initial weeks of February as travelers adjust to the new requirements.

For a complete list of acceptable identification and more information on REAL ID requirements, residents can visit

For a complete list of acceptable identification and more information on REAL ID requirements, residents can visit REAL ID | Transportation Security Administration or text "AskTSA" to 275-872.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!