Corpus Christi IceRays host Pucks and Paws Night with free admission for dog donations

The Corpus Christi IceRays are hosting a special family-friendly event this weekend that welcomes four-legged fans to the ice rink.

Pucks and Paws Night takes place Sunday at the American Bank Center Coliseum at 5 p.m. The event offers free admission to fans who bring donations for local dogs in need.

Attendees can receive free entry by bringing a blanket, unopened dog food or unopened dog treats. The arena will feature special dog-friendly seating areas for families bringing their pets.

Dogs attend free of charge, and the first 150 canine guests will receive complimentary bandanas courtesy of Hilliard Law.

The IceRays game provides an opportunity for the community to support local animal welfare while enjoying professional hockey with their entire family, including pets.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

