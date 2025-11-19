Corpus Christi Ice Rays volunteer at Coastal Bend Food Bank ahead of holidays

CORPUS CHRIST, Texas — Members of the Corpus Christi Ice Rays hockey team traded their hockey sticks for volunteer work on Tuesday, Nov. 18, spending the afternoon sorting and packing food donations at the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

With the holidays approaching, the food bank is experiencing its busiest time of year, creating an increased need for both volunteers and food donations. The Ice Rays stepped up to help meet that demand.

"Life lessons, they come in different forms, right. So, it's important for us to do this and be humbled. There's a lot of people who struggle, uh, so any time we can help is what we want to do," said Kevin St. Jacques, head coach of the Ice Rays.

The team's community service efforts will continue next weekend with a canned food drive on November 28 and 29. Fans who bring at least five canned goods will receive a free ticket to the game. All collected items will be donated to the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

