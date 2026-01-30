Corpus Christi Hooks host job fair at Whataburger Field for upcoming baseball season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks held a job fair at Whataburger Field on Thursday and Friday, seeking to fill numerous gameday positions ahead of their upcoming season.

The organization is hiring for various roles including retail associate, grounds crew, promotions, production, box office associate, parking and kids zone attendants, as well as greeters, ushers, clean team members, statisticians and more.

Whataburger Field's concessionaire, Aramark, also interviewed applicants during the job fair.

For those who weren't able to attend the job fair but would still like to apply, you can visit https://www.milb.com/corpus-christi/team/employment.

The Texas League Affiliate of the Houston Astros will open their 21st season on Thursday, April 2, at Whataburger Field.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."