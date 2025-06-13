Corpus Christi holds annual hurricane evacuation drill to prepare residents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi held its annual hurricane evacuation exercise this morning, training emergency personnel and residents on proper procedures in the event of a major storm threatening the Coastal Bend.

Residents and volunteers participated in the drill at the Corpus Christi Gym, assisting city employees in practicing the management of a mass evacuation scenario.

"Now is the time to plan. Have a plan for yourself, a plan for your family, help your neighbors have a plan. Corpus Christi is an evacuation city," Jace Johnson, emergency coordinator for the City of Corpus Christi, said.

For those without transportation, the RTA will provide evacuation assistance by picking up residents at bus stops near their homes and transporting them to designated evacuation centers.

Officials emphasized that preparation is key before hurricane season intensifies, encouraging all residents to develop their personal evacuation plans now.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

