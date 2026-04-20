Corpus Christi health district hosts prescription drug take back day events on April 25

The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District, in collaboration with local law enforcement, will host two drop-off events for the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 25.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., residents can safely and anonymously dispose of unneeded or expired medications at the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District at 1702 Horne Road or the Johnny Calderon Building at 710 E. Main Street in Robstown.

Staff will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids must remain in their original containers with caps tightly sealed. Sites cannot accept syringes, sharps, or illicit drugs.

By participating, residents help prevent accidental poisonings and drug misuse while protecting the environment from improper disposal.

Since its inception 16 years ago, National Take Back Day has removed more than 20.4 million pounds, or 10,200 tons, of medication from circulation.

For more information and to find additional collection sites, visit DEATakeBack.com.

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