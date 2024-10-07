Corpus Christi group drives to North Carolina to help with Hurricane Helene disaster relief

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Helene ripped apart communities stretching from Florida to the Southern Appalachians.

Now, Amanda Short and other volunteers from the Coastal Bend are on their way to North Carolina where they'll be helping 25 counties affected in the Appalachian Mountains.

"If you look at it from a satellite photo, it looks like somebody skidded their boot across the entire Appalachian Mountain. They said it's like a tidal wave came through,” Short said.

Short spent the last week gathering donations.

It was an important mission for her to help because she was from the zone of disaster.

"We know what they need because we've been through this. Your flashlights, your cell phone charger, your generator, your food and water, and blankets. I'm going in with more knowledge to help these people,” Short said.

With the help of local businesses and generous neighbors from across the Coastal Bend, an entire team is on the way to save the day with donations from hygiene products to medical supplies.

"They came in and showed a lot of love and a lot of support,” Packery Bar and Grill employee, Nick Mancha said.

Mancha said the community came together to give what they could.

"There's a lot of people who lost everything and they need toothpaste and a toothbrush or just a clean pair of socks,” Mancha said.

Hurricane Helene disaster relief efforts will continue. Here are the donation drop-off locations.

Rising Tide Ministries - Thursday-Saturday 10 am-5 pm - 9841 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi

Believe Church - Monday-Thursday 10 am - 2 pm - 4420 S. Staples.