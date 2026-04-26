Corpus Christi getting negative press over ongoing water crisis

Corpus Christi's growing water crisis has thrust the city into the national spotlight as residents face the possibility of a Level 1 water emergency.

On Saturday, Yahoo News posted an online article about the situation with the headline, "Climate scientists shake their heads as first U.S. city running completely out of water."

The article states that Corpus Christi is at risk of running out of water due to a five-year drought and what it calls political mismanagement of water resources.

"Corpus Christi could be the first domino to fall as corporate water use and climate change take their toll," Shannon Marquez said.

Marquez is a climate scientist quoted in the article.

Corpus Christi residents have been under water use restrictions since June 14, 2022, when Stage 1 restrictions went into effect.

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