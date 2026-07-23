Corpus Christi gas prices rise 20 cents, topping state average by 7 cents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gas prices in Corpus Christi have climbed 20 cents since last week, outpacing a 15-cent jump in the national average.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Corpus Christi is now $3.77, compared to the Texas state average of $3.70 a gallon, according to AAA.

There is some good news for drivers planning a trip out of town. AAA ranks Texas among the top 10 least expensive gasoline markets in the nation.

California has the most expensive gas in the country at $5.57 a gallon.

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