Corpus Christi gas drops 20 cents before Thanksgiving

If you're hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, there's some good news for you.

According to AAA, gas prices are expected to remain low during Thanksgiving week.

Despite an increase in demand during the holiday, overall demand for gasoline is low this time of year. That's one of the factors keeping prices down.

Here in Corpus Christi, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded today is $2.44. That's nearly 20 cents lower than this time last week.

