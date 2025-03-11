CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At the peak of last week’s wildfires, Corpus Christi was battling 12 to 13 blazes simultaneously, leaving the fire department with no available engines. Assistant Fire Chief Billy Belyeu called the situation unprecedented.

"I’ve been with the department for 20 years and have never seen anything like this," Belyeu said.

The fires, including a large one at Oso Disc Golf Course on the Southside and another grass fire at Crossroads, stretched the department’s resources to their limits. In response, the department called in additional personnel and brought out-of-service engines back into action.

Corpus Christi Fire Department stretched thin during record wildfires

"It was a learning experience," Belyeu added. "in after actions, we're learning how to bridge the gap and improve what we feel could have been done better."

While Corpus Christi’s fire department is well-equipped, nearby Sinton does not have a dedicated fire department. Both departments faced significant challenges during the fire crisis, struggling with manpower shortages and limited resources.

In a phone interview, District 3 Councilman Eric Cantu discussed how the city is securing additional resources to better prepare for future fires.

“We spent about $2.1 million on two new 500-gallon fire trucks," Cantu said. "They’ll be replacing two aging units, and with these wildfires burning, maybe we can keep the older units as backup."

To better protect vulnerable areas, Corpus Christi Fire Department has deployed brush trucks in high-risk zones, including the extreme Southside, Flower Bluff, and the Island. These areas, where dense brush borders residential neighborhoods, are particularly susceptible to the kinds of wildfires that have affected Sinton.

As wildfires continue to pose a significant threat, both city and district officials are working to enhance response capabilities and ensure sufficient resources are available for future emergencies.

