CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi families looking for a little extra support this Thanksgiving have a resource available to them this week.

Church Unlimited is hosting its annual Turkey and Coat Giveaway at Westside Missions on Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will include the distribution of 600 turkeys and Thanksgiving meals, along with 500 coats. Families can also pick up food and hygiene products and receive free haircuts.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.