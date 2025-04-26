Corpus Christi families camp out to secure prime Buc Days parade spots

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Families are camping out along Leopard Street for the best views of this year's Rally Night parade at Buc Days happening Saturday, April.26th.

For long-time spectators, planning ahead is essential for this beloved local tradition.

Ben Bryan, a Miller High School alum from the class of 1995 said Buc Days is a special time for his family and friends. They camped out Friday night to secure their viewing spot.

"Ever since I was small we would always come out here and look at the floats," Bryan said. "We spend the night, wake up in the morning and go home to change, come back. We're here all day until nighttime."

This overnight camping tradition requires careful planning and dedication.

"People come out starting on Monday or Tuesday to start marking spots," Bryan said.

Neighbor Debra Dimas has been vigilant about securing her family's viewing area.

"We've been here everyday looking for it even in the rain because the tape comes off and the chalk comes off," Dimas said.

The effort is worth it for Dimas who has a personal connection to this year's festivities.

"My kids are in the kiddie parade so I'm excited and I look forward to this," Dimas said.

For those new to the Buc Days experience, Dimas offers some helpful advice.

"Get out here early if you want a spot because the roads will be blocked off and it will get packed," Dimas said.

Buc Days kicks off Saturday, April. 26th. You can count on KRIS 6 News to bring you live coverage on the air and online.

Click here, for everything you need to know about the Rally Night parade at Buc Days