Corpus Christi expands emergency alert system to cover four South Texas counties

The Local Emergency Planning Committee, along with the City of Corpus Christi and area county representatives, has launched a new system to keep residents informed about emergency situations.

The familiar Reverse Alert System in Corpus Christi is now the Regional Reverse Alert System. The expanded system now includes Nueces, Aransas, San Patricio and Refugio counties.

Once you sign up, you'll receive alerts via email, text or phone.

"If you're not already on reverse alert, please get on it. Just go to reversealert.org. That is the way our emergency management office, everybody that is here today, this is the quickest way we have to get you the emergency information that you need to have in the fastest, safest and most consistent way," Dee Hawkins said.

Hawkins is the director of Nueces County Office of Emergency and Risk Management.

If you find you're getting too many alerts that don't affect you, just go back into the system and turn those alerts off.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!