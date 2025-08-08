Corpus Christi designated as a United States Coast Guard City

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The City of Corpus Christi is celebrating a momentous achievement as it receives the official designation of a Coast Guard City. This honor highlights the community's longstanding support for the U.S. Coast Guard.

This prestigious honor was granted by the Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard and formally approved by the United States Congress back in April.

City leaders and military personnel gathered at the Corpus Christi International Airport at the Coast Guard facility on Friday, August 8, for a special designation ceremony. The Veterans Memorial High School Coast Guard JROTC Color Guard assisted with the Pledge of Allegiance.

"A momentous occasion as we proudly recognize our designation as a U.S. Coast Guard City, as this is a special point of pride because we are the first in Texas to receive this distinction. It is more than just a title. It reflects who we are as a community. It demonstrates the deep respect, enduring gratitude, and the steadfast support we hold for the men and women of the United States Coast Guard," said Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo.

The designation is a culmination of a 45-year partnership between Corpus Christi and the Coast Guard, highlighting the unwavering support for service members and their families. Since the Coast Guard's establishment in Corpus Christi, the relationship has blossomed, fostering collaboration between the Coast Guard and local agencies like the Corpus Christi Police and Fire Departments.

Mayor Guajardo says it's been 7 years since the Coast Guard facility was opened at the Corpus Christi Airport to provide a state-of-the-art home for our region's Coast Guardsmen. Moving forward, the designation of Coast Guard City will last for five years, with an opportunity for recertification.

