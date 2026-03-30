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Corpus Christi Cronica founder Eric Tunchez arrested on multiple gambling-related charges

Eric Tunchez faces charges including gambling promotion and keeping a gambling place. This is his second arrest in less than a year.
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KRIS 6 News
Eric Tunchez - 2018
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Eric Tunchez, the founder of the Corpus Christi Cronica, has been arrested on gambling-related charges.

Tunchez was charged early Sunday morning with an intent/know operate game room violation, gambling promotion, keeping a gambling place, and possession of a gambling device.

This is the second time Tunchez has been arrested in less than a year. He was last arrested on similar charges last May.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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