Corpus Christi couple helps their neighbors one blanket at a time

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the Coastal Bend continues to deal with frigid temperatures, a Corpus Christi couple spent some time helping those most in need.

On Monday Jan. 6, Diana Castellon and her husband were seen passing out blankets to people behind Corpus Christi City Hall.

Castellon told KRIS 6 News that they do this every time a cold front makes its way through the city. She said they've been collecting and passing out blankets for more than 20 years.

Diana reached out to our newsroom in hopes of getting more donations to continue their mission. If you'd like to help or make a donation, you can reach out to the Castellons at (361)765-5611.