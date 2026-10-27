Corpus Christi City Council votes to lower speed limit on Highway 361, raise it on Harbor Bridge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council has taken its first step toward lowering the speed limit on the island.

On Tuesday, the council voted to drop the speed limit on Highway 361 from Park Road 22 to the city limits to 50 mph. It is currently 60 mph.

The vote comes after TxDOT studied that roadway following several deadly crashes in August.

Meanwhile, the speed limit on the Harbor Bridge is going up. The council voted to raise the limit from 55 to 65 mph from I-37 to Beach Avenue.

A Texas Department of Transportation study found about 15% of drivers on the bridge were going faster than 70 mph.

The council will take a second and final vote on both issues during its next meeting on Nov. 10.

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