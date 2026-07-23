Corpus Christi city council to vote on raising beach parking permit fee to $20

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council is scheduled to vote next Tuesday on an ordinance that would raise the annual beach parking permit fee from $12 to $20.

The city says the fee increase is needed to cover the cost of maintaining beaches and providing beach-related services.

If the council approves the ordinance, the new fee would go into effect in January 2027.

The City of Port Aransas and Nueces County have already approved the fee hike.

Beach parking permits were first issued in 2002, when the price was $6.

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