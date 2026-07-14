Corpus Christi City Council to review water rates, 2027 budget in Thursday workshop

The Corpus Christi City Council will hold a water workshop Thursday morning to discuss proposed changes that could affect residents' water bills.

The workshop is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at Corpus Christi Council Chambers. It is the second of two water workshops for the council.

Council members will hear an overview of the 2027 proposed budget for Corpus Christi Water. Discussion will include water and wastewater rates and capital improvement projects.

The agenda also includes updates on the Consent Decree, a Public Utilities Commission update, and information on the drought surcharge exemption fee.

Residents can attend the meeting in person at the Council Chambers or watch it live on the city's YouTube channel at CCTVCorpusChristi.

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