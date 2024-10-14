Corpus Christi City Council to hear request to have honorary name for Cimarron Boulevard

CCISD is going before the Corpus Christi City Council to request an honorary name for a section of Cimarron Boulevard.

To mark the 10th anniversary of Veterans Memorial High School, Corpus Christi Independent School District Superintendent Roland Hernandez requested an honorary street name for Cimarron Boulevard at Tuesday morning’s Corpus Christi City Council meeting.

If approved, the area, from Yorktown Boulevard to Saratoga Boulevard, will have the honorary name “Veterans Memorial Parkway.”

The designation is honorary, and if approved, official honorary signs will be displayed. The City’s Public Works Department will pay for the signs and installation through the FY 2025 Public Works Department budget, not to exceed $800. Eight signs will be installed on traffic signal poles along the corridor.

The designation will not impact the street's official name or property addresses.

