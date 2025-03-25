Corpus Christi City Council approves multiple key proposals during weekly meeting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council approved some much-anticipated changes at the meeting on Tuesday, March 25.

A couple of speed limits will be decreased following approval from the council.

Between Saratoga and the Oso Creek Bridge, Weber Road will go from 45 to 40 miles per hour. From SPID to Ocean Drive, Ennis Joslin Road will drop from 40 to 35 miles per hour.

Another upgrade is the much-needed repaving of the HEB Tennis Center parking lot.

The lot had been degrading for an extended period of time, but after Tuesday's meeting, that will be no more. The city announced that they will be awarding a contract to Brooke Paving and Concrete from Robstown.

This project is budgeted at $711,368.73, with the funding available from the Community Development Block Grant.