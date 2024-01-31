Corpus Christi City Council approves desalination project

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi City Council voted on Tuesday to move forward with its plans for the desalination project. Council members Sylvia Campos and Gil Hernandez were the only two votes not in favor of the project.

City residents that spoke in favor of seawater desalination on the city council's preferred site of the Inner Harbor cited the need for that water supply and how it may help in the future.

Those against the project voiced strong opinions that it would be an environmental disaster, that the project is only to benefit industrial businesses in the area, or that the cost will fall too much on the taxpayers.

