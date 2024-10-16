Corpus Christi City Council approves Art Center expansion

Corpus Christi City Council approved the expansion of the Art Center of Corpus Christi on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

The expansion will create new facilities and projects.

The cost for the construction is estimated at $12 million and only come from the center.



The Corpus Christi City Council approved the expansion of the Art Community Center during their cousin meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

The Art Community Center of Corpus Christi expansion gives the center an additional 42,000 square feet for a total of more than 124,000 square feet.

The land from Cooper’s Alley to Lomax Street will be used by the center for construction of new facilities and projects. Monies for the expansion will come solely from the Art Center and are estimated at $12 million.

The Art Center was built in 1941 as a recreation center for servicemen and women. In 1977, the city purchased the property for a city annex and in 1988, the city leased the building to the Art Center.

The Art Center is located at 100 North Shoreline Blvd.

