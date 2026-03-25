Corpus Christi City Council approves $1.4 million agreement to maintain first responder radio network

The Corpus Christi City Council authorized a three-year, $1.4 million agreement with Dailey and Wells Communications, Inc. at today’s meeting to maintain the region’s primary communication network for first responders.

The Radio Network Support and Maintenance Service Agreement ensures the long-term reliability of the Coastal Bend Regional Interoperability Network, or CBRIN. The network serves as the backbone for coordinated emergency response across several jurisdictions, supporting 4,800 radios.

The new contract provides software support, system monitoring, technical maintenance, regular inspections, firmware upgrades, and 24/7 support to prevent service interruptions. The infrastructure requires specialized, ongoing maintenance that exceeds previous service standards.

For Fiscal Year 2026, the city allocated $236,123 from the General Fund to cover the initial six months of service.

Since 2021, the project has modernized the region’s infrastructure by expanding system capacity and adding new radio sites. The upgrades also improved coverage, connectivity, and data security while ensuring redundancy to maintain communications during hurricanes and high-risk events.

Key participants relying on the network include the municipalities and counties of Corpus Christi, Kingsville, Port Aransas, Portland, Nueces County, and San Patricio County. Education and transit partners include Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, the Port of Corpus Christi Police Department, and the Corpus Christi, Calallen, Flour Bluff, and Robstown Independent School Districts. State and federal partners include the Texas Department of Transportation, Homeland Security, and the FBI.

By securing the contract, the city is proactively protecting its investment and ensuring front-line workers have a dependable communication system.

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