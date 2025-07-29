Corpus Christi buys Rockport gas utility for $5.5M

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Gas (CCGAS) will soon expand its service area after city leaders approved the purchase of Rockport's natural gas utility system.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo and the City Council authorized a sales agreement with the City of Rockport during today's regularly scheduled City Council meeting.

The $5.5 million acquisition will be funded through the 2025 Utility System Revenue Bond.

"CCGAS is ready to extend our commitment of exceptional service to all our neighbors in the Coastal Bend, and we are honored that the City of Rockport selected us as their preferred Gas Utility provider," Bill Mahaffey said.

The purchase includes all natural gas distribution system assets owned by the City of Rockport, featuring 189 miles of gas pipeline that currently serves over 4,700 active customers in Rockport, Fulton, and Lamar.

CCGAS plans to take over operations before the end of September. To ensure a smooth transition, the City of Rockport will continue handling customer service calls and billing for two years, maintaining service quality for all customers.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

